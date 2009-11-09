William E. Sweeney Jr., 85, a retired Texas Eastman chemist, died on June 22 in Big Sandy, Texas.
Born in Johnson City, Tenn., Sweeney served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the Army during World War II. He earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial chemistry from the University of Kentucky.
He joined Tennessee Eastman Co. in 1950, transferred to Texas Eastman Co. in 1954, and retired in June 1996 as director of planning, services, and quality programs within the company’s research and development division.
Sweeney was a lifetime member of Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1950.
Sweeney is survived by two daughters, Kim and Elaine; one son, Earl; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries.
