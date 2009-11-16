ACS Board Approves 299 Grants

For fiscal 2009, the ACS Board of Directors approved 299 Petroleum Research Fund (PRF) grants totaling $19.4 million for advanced scientific education and fundamental research related to petroleum or alternative energy. Grants were awarded in several revised grant programs: New Directions grants for research at Ph.D.-granting institutions, Undergraduate Research grants for research at primarily undergraduate institutions, Doctoral New Investigator grants for new faculty in Ph.D.-granting institutions, and Undergraduate New Investigator grants for new faculty in non-Ph.D.-granting departments.
Also included in the total are 43 Scientific Education grants, six Undergraduate Faculty Sabbaticals, and 37 Supplements for Underrepresented Minority Research. A list of grantees is available on the PRF website, www.acsprf.org. Follow the "About PRF" link.
