Stretching Tires' Magic Triangle
Chemical companies hope their innovations can improve the environmental performance of tires without sacrificing safety and durability
November 16, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 46
Chemical companies hope their innovations can improve the environmental performance of tires without sacrificing safety and durability
Credit:
Chemical companies hope their innovations can improve the environmental performance of tires without sacrificing safety and durability
Targeting early steps in protein disposal could lead to drugs for cancer and more
Supreme Court ruling will impact process patents in biomedicine and technology
Chemical earnings are still weak, but quarter-over-quarter comparison is encouraging
Accused by some of causing lung disease, diacetyl is the subject of widespread lawsuits
Modifications for better control of redox potential and reactivity