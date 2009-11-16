Bayer Launches A Sustainability Plan

Bayer is boosting its sustainability efforts with the launch of eight projects focused on health care, nutrition, and climate change. At a press conference in Germany last week, Chairman Werner Wenning announced programs such as the donation of hormonal contraceptives to women in developing countries and the implementation of a rice cultivation program in Indonesia that cuts methane emissions. The firm also said it would roll out oxygen-depolarized cathode technology, which cuts electricity consumption in chlorine production by 30%.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter