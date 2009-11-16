Brondeau Named New FMC Chief

Philadelphia-based FMC has named Pierre Brondeau, 52, its new chief executive officer, effective at the beginning of next year. Current CEO William G. Walter, 63, will stay on as chairman until October 2010. The new job won’t be much of a move for Brondeau, who was the chief operating officer of Philadelphia’s Rohm and Haas until Dow Chemical acquired it in April. Brondeau was CEO of Dow Advanced Materials before retiring in September. He has a Ph.D. in biochemical engineering from the National Institute of Applied Sciences, in Toulouse, France.
