November 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 46
Mitsui Chemicals suffered an explosion and fire at its Japanese nitrogen trifluoride plant. The Nov. 4 explosion also damaged 75 homes and 33 cars. Mitsui says it is investigating the cause of the accident in collaboration with government agencies.

Arkema plans to shut down a 30,000-metric-ton-per-year polyvinyl chloride facility in Balan, France. By 2010, two remaining units at the site with combined capacity of 295,000 metric tons will be modernized to improve productivity.

Wacker Chemie will open a polymer and silicone center in Mumbai that focuses on materials used in construction, textiles, coatings, and plastics. In addition to developing applications for the Indian market, the center will serve as a technology demonstration site and training facility for customers.

BASF’s fuel-cell business is closing a membrane electrode assembly plant in Frankfurt, Germany, at the end of the year, resulting in the loss of 43 positions. The company will concentrate production at its facility in Somerset, N.J.

Dow Chemical’s Filmtec reverse-osmosis filtration membrane has been selected for Australia’s new Southern Seawater Desalination Plant outside of Perth. The plant will have an initial capacity of 50 billion L of drinking water annually when completed in 2011.

Duke University’s School of Medicine has signed a five-year agreement with Jubilant Biosys, an Indian drug discovery services firm. Duke and Jubilant will manage a portfolio of yet-to-be-defined translational research projects based on discoveries made by Duke scientists. Duke will earn royalties on any discovery that is commercialized.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has licensed linaclotide, its irritable bowel syndrome treatment, to Japan’s Astellas Pharma. Astellas will pay a $30 million licensing fee and other potential fees for rights to develop the drug in Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea.DSM Pharmaceutical Products will be the preferred manufacturing partner for drug delivery technologies developed by France’s Galenix. The partners will look for opportunities that combine DSM’s process development and manufacturing skills with Galenix’ strength in drug formulation and clinical services.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has hired Bend, Ore.-based Bend Research to supply formulation development and manufacturing services. Vertex hopes the effort will enhance the delivery of its compounds and help move drug candidates through clinical development.

