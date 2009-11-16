Call For Nominations For Spencer Award

The ACS Kansas City Section is seeking nominations for the 2010 Kenneth A. Spencer Award for Outstanding Achievements in Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The award carries an honorarium of $6,000. Nominations are due by Dec. 31 and should be mailed to the Spencer Award Committee of the Kansas City Section of ACS, Chemistry Department, University of Missouri, Kansas City, 5009 Rockhill Rd., Kansas City, MO 64110. Nomination forms are available at http://cas.umkc.edu/chem/kcacs. For more information, e-mail Eckhard Hellmuth at HellmuthE@umkc.edu.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
