Careers

Chemistry Olympian In Congressional Record

by Linda R. Raber
November 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 46
OLYMPIC GOLD
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS North Jersey Section
Westfield High Science Supervisor David Stoneback (from left), Wang, Howson, Lance, Chan, and Baylouny at the presentation.
Credit: ACS North Jersey Section
Westfield High Science Supervisor David Stoneback (from left), Wang, Howson, Lance, Chan, and Baylouny at the presentation.

Westfield, N.J., high school student YiÂ­xiao Wang was presented with a copy of the Congressional Record containing praise for his academic excellence and his gold-medal win at this year's annual International Chemistry Olympiad (C&EN, Aug. 3, page 6). Rep. Leonard Lance (R-N.J.) made the presentation on Oct. 2 at Westfield High School.

Lance saluted Wang's academic success and pointed out the need for U.S. students to excel in math and science. After giving Wang a copy of the Congressional Record, which included his personal remarks praising Wang, the lawmaker entertained questions from students and then met the chemistry teachers who turned Wang on to chemistry.

Westfield Mayor Andy Skibitsky, Superintendent of Schools Margaret Dolan, and Westfield High Principal Peter Renwick joined Ray Baylouny, North Jersey Chemistry Olympiad chair; Bettyann Howson, section secretary, chemistry teacher, and Westfield High graduate; and Maureen Chan, North Jersey Government Affairs Committee chair, at the ceremony.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

