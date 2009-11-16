Deborah Rice Wins Heinz Award

Deborah C. Rice, a neurotoxicologist at the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, is among the winners of the 15th Heinz Awards. Each award carries a $100,000 prize. Rice was cited for research yielding new understanding about toxicants exposure during human development.
The awards, given by the Heinz Family Foundation, are in memory of the late Sen. H. John Heinz and were established in 1993 by his wife, Theresa Heinz Kerry. “These awards seek to celebrate those guardians of our future who value the importance of our natural resources, who work to remove toxic chemicals from our air and water, who are concerned about the health of all of our citizens, and who are creating the policies and the technology that will ensure a totally sustainable planet for future generations,” according to the Heinz Awards website.
Rice’s research showed that early exposure to environmental pollutants such as lead, methylmercury, and polychlorinated biphenyls can lead to deficits in cognitive, sensory, and motor function.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
