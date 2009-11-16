Dow Sells Powder Coatings To Akzo

Dow Chemical will sell its powder coatings business to paint maker AkzoNobel for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will allow Akzo to expand its operations in environmentally friendly powder coatings, which are used on automotive parts and appliances. Dow obtained the business, which employs 700 people worldwide and has about $300 million in annual sales, in April when it purchased Rohm and Haas. Earlier this year, Luis Fernandez, vice president of Dow’s coating materials business, said Dow wanted to sell the powder unit to focus on the sale of paint raw materials (C&EN, June 15, page 19).
