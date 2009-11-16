Elliott L. Weinberg, 84, an industrial research chemist known for his work with tin compounds, died of cancer on May 6 in New Brunswick, N.J.
Born in New York City, Weinberg attended the University of Illinois but interrupted his studies to go to Columbia University to work on the Manhattan Project. After World War II, he returned to Illinois to finish his bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1947.
Weinberg then went to work for Metal & Thermit, in Rahway, N.J., conducting research on tin compounds. He helped develop stannous fluoride for toothpaste and tin stabilizers for polyvinyl chloride compounds. He later rose to the role of director of R&D at the company before forming his own consulting firm, Crossgates Consultants, in the North Brunswick, N.J., area.
He was an active member and fellow of the Society of Plastics Engineers, serving its Palisades section in many capacities. He was also a fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a fellow of the American Institute of Chemists, and an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1946. He received numerous awards, including the Honor Scroll Award in 1990 from the New Jersey Institute of Chemists after serving as its president.
He became the first editor of the Journal of Vinyl Technology in 1979. He authored dozens of technical papers and received numerous patents.
Weinberg is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rita; and twin sons, David and William.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter