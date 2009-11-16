Advertisement

Business

Ford Will Use Straw In New Car

by Alexander H. Tullo
November 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 46
Ford Motor will use a wheat-straw-re­inforced plastic in the third-row storage bins of the 2010 Ford Flex. The company developed the technology, a plastic containing 20% wheat straw biofiller, with plastic compounding specialist A. Schulman and the University of Waterloo, in Ontario. Ford says it will save 30,000 lb of CO2 emissions in making the cars each year. It is eyeing other applications for the material such as center console bins and trays, arm rest liners, and door trim panel components. Already, some 1.5 million Ford vehicles use seat cushions made with soy-derived polyols.

