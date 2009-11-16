Harry W. Maynor, 84, an industrial research chemist, died on Oct. 7.
Born in Etowah, Tenn., Maynor was an Army Air Corps veteran of World War II. He served in 28 missions over Germany as a third turret gunner on the B-17G Flying Fortress.
Maynor earned a B.S. degree in chemistry from the University of Louisville in 1950. He then worked as a research chemist for several Louisville-area companies, including National Distilleries, Girdler Catalysts, and Brown & Williamson Tobacco, where he remained for 28 years before retiring in 1990. Maynor was a pioneer in the use of suppressed-ion chromatography for the analysis of tobacco, tobacco smoke, and cigarette paper. He was an ACS member.
Maynor is survived by his wife of 57 years, Leah; two sons, Michael and Gregory; and two grandchildren, JonLuc and Rose.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries.
