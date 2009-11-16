Japanese Firms Join For Polyvinyl Alcohol

The Japanese companies Sekisui Chemical and Denka Kagaku are forming a joint venture for the water-soluble polymer polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH). Under the deal, Sekisui will acquire 49% of an existing Denka PVOH plant in Japan’s Niigata prefecture. The purchase follows Sekisui’s July purchase of Celanese’s PVOH business for about $173 million. Sekisui needs PVOH to make polyvinyl butyrate, a polymer it uses as a raw material for auto safety glass films.
