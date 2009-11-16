Life Technologies Sets Up Two Deals

Adding to its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology offerings, Life Technologies will acquire BioTrove, a developer of high-throughput gene-expression and genotyping analysis systems. BioTrove’s OpenArray technology uses a flexible array format that allows researchers to perform more than 3,000 PCR genotyping or quantitative PCR gene-expression assays at a time. Separately, Life Technologies and England’s University of Cambridge will collaborate on translational research in cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders. Sequencing technology will be available to the European research community through the Eastern Sequence & Informatics Hub at Cambridge.
