Lonza Signs PACTs For Biomanufacturing

The Swiss contract manufacturer Lonza will manufacture Arzerra, a monoclonal antibody developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Genmab for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Arzerra was recently approved by FDA. Separately, Lonza’s Hopkinton, Mass., facility will manufacture ProChon Biotech’s fibroblast growth factor, a component of the Woburn, Mass., firm’s BioCart cartilage regeneration system. BioCart is now in clinical trials across the U.S., ProChon says.
