Nominations Sought For Student Award

To encourage greater participation by students in the division, the ACS Division of Petroleum Chemistry (PETR) is soliciting nominations for its Student Award.
Nominees must be undergraduate or graduate students presenting a paper at a PETR-sponsored or -cosponsored symposium during the 2010 spring ACS national meeting in San Francisco. Nominees will be judged on both the preprint and the presentation.
The winner will receive $250 cash and a ticket to attend a division-sponsored dinner during the meeting. Submissions should be e-mailed to Elise Fox at elise.fox@srnl.doe.gov by Feb. 26, 2010. For more information, call Fox at (803) 507-8560.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to Linda Wang at l_wang@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter