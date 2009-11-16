Peter N. Curtin, 23, a graduate student in inorganic chemistry at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, died on Oct. 10 while running the Baltimore Marathon.
Born in Ridgewood, N.J., Curtin graduated from East Chapel Hill High School in 2004 and earned an A.B. in chemistry with highest honors from Princeton University in 2008.
Curtin was in his second year in the research group of MIT chemistry professor Daniel Nocera and recently received a National Defense Science & Engineering Graduate Fellowship. He was also conducting research in the lab of MIT chemistry professor Moungi G. Bawendi. His research focused on the use of chemical sensors to assess how well chemotherapy drugs treat tumors.
He played on the lacrosse team at Princeton and at East Chapel Hill High School. Curtin joined ACS as a graduate student regular member in June.
Curtin is survived by his parents, Michael and Anne; his brother, Matthew; and his sister, Alison.
Susan J. Ainsworth writes obituaries. Obituary notices may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include a detailed educational and professional history.
