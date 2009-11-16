SCI Scholars Program Offers Industrial Internships

Applicants are being sought for a new internship program that will give roughly 20 undergraduate students an opportunity to work at chemical companies for 10 weeks during the summer of 2010 (see page 3).

Sponsored by the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI) America International Group, the SCI Scholars program introduces chemistry and chemical engineering students to careers in the chemical industry. "It's a wonderful, innovative approach of connecting talent with companies that would like to recruit this talent," says Sunil Kumar, vice chair of SCI America International Group.

The American Chemical Society and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers are helping to administer the program and spread the word. "Undergraduates get very little exposure to industrial chemistry when they're going through their undergraduate degree," says Mary Kirchhoff, director of ACS's Education Division. "Many students participate in summer research programs, but they're working in an academic lab. This is different in that they're working in industry."

Kirchhoff says the new internship program helps ACS round out its offerings for undergraduate research opportunities. The society already participates in the National Science Foundation-sponsored International Research Experiences for Undergraduates program, which places undergraduate chemical science students in academic labs, both in the U.S. and abroad. "We've got the academic side, and now we've got the industrial side," Kirchhoff adds.

"This is one more example of the value that ACS brings to our industrial members and to students," says ACS Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Madeleine Jacobs.

Applicants to the SCI Scholars program must be sophomores or juniors majoring in chemistry or chemical engineering who have a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale. Scholars receive a certificate, $6,000 to $9,000 stipend, and an additional $1,000 for travel to a scientific meeting.

SCI member companies that will host students this summer include Albemarle, Air Liquide, Air Products & Chemicals, Arch Chemicals, Avon Products, Chemtura, Dow Chemical, Dow Corning, ExxonMobil, Honeywell, International Specialty Products, Lanxess, and W. R. Grace. "For companies, this is a fantastic way of connecting with high-potential young people," Kumar says.

The program also recognizes outstanding high school teachers. Scholars can nominate a high school chemistry teacher for an award, and winners will receive a certificate and $1,000, which they can use toward professional development or classroom materials. "You've got industry reaching out to undergraduates and undergraduates reaching back to their high schools," Kirchhoff says.