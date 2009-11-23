Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Potential Down Syndrome Therapy Works In Mice

A norepinephrine precursor helps reverse learning and memory difficulties in lab studies

by Sophie L. Rovner
November 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

If results from a study in mice can be extended to people, it’s possible that cognitive problems associated with Down syndrome could be ameliorated with a simple drug treatment (Sci. Transl. Med. 2009, 1, 7ra17). Children with Down syndrome—the most common cause of mental retardation—aren’t developmentally delayed at birth, but over time they develop difficulties with learning and memory. These cognitive abilities depend on the hippocampus, which receives input from other regions of the brain, including the locus coeruleus. The locus coeruleus communicates with the hippocampus by means of the neurotransmitter norepinephrine. Ahmad Salehi of Stanford University School of Medicine and colleagues studied mice genetically engineered to mimic Down syndrome and found that the locus coeruleus degenerates—just as it does in humans with the condition. The researchers also showed that the hippocampal neurons that are the target of the locus coeruleus’ norepinephrine signaling remain functional. They determined that the mice could overcome their learning difficulties when dosed with a phenylserine norepinephrine precursor (shown above), raising the possibility that enhancing norepinephrine neurotransmission in people with Down syndrome might reverse cognitive dysfunction as well.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE