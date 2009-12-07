Air Liquide Acquires Hydrogen Technology

Air Liquide has acquired the Hydrogen Generation Module (HGM) technology from H2Gen Innovations, an Alexandria, Va.-based firm that designs and builds hydrogen generators and gas purifiers. H2Gen’s HGM units are modular steam methane reformers that provide from 2,000 to 50,000 standard cu ft of hydrogen per hour. Air Liquide says it has used the technology in several recent projects. Applications include float glass production, heat treatment of metals, hydrogen energy, and photovoltaics.
