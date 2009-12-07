Advertisement

8749cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
8749cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
December 7, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 49

Drug firms implement new business strategies to deflect mounting market pressures and accelerate into new geographies

Full Article
Volume 87 | Issue 49
Business

Timely Transformation

Drug firms implement new business strategies to deflect mounting market pressures and accelerate into new geographies

Inherent Safety

Chemical industry pins hopes on senate in fight over facility security

Safeguarding Foreign Labs

State Department program raises awareness about lab safety and security in developing countries

  • Materials

    Tribology All Around

    Meeting highlights how friction triggers molecular-scale changes in adhesive tape, cosmetics, and more

  • Business

    The New Dow

    After a painful year, company says it has the portfolio it needs for unprecedented expansion of its business

  • Environment

    Science Envoys

    State Department taps three prominent scientists to reach out to muslim communities

Science Concentrates

Environment

Crystallographic Noise Characterizes Enzyme

A new X-ray method teases out minor conformational states of enzymes that are key to catalytic activity

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Dan Brown Thrills With Science

 

