Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Antibiotic Grooves

A pair of previously unknown binding pockets in DNA gyrase might inspire the design of new antibiotics

by Sarah Everts
December 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
The antibiotic simocyclinone (red) blocks the two newly discovered binding pockets of a gyrase.
Credit: Science
The antibiotic simocyclinone (red) blocks the two newly discovered binding pockets of a gyrase.

As widespread resistance to existing antibiotics looms, drug developers are on the hunt for new ways to kill bacteria. Researchers led by Anthony Maxwell of the John Innes Centre, in Norwich, England, have found a new strategy: previously unknown grooves in the bacterial protein DNA gyrase (Science 2009, 326, 1415). Gyrase catalyzes the supercoiling of microbial DNA and is not found in humans, making the protein a valuable drug target because potential side effects can be reduced. For example, ciprofloxacin, a drug that can kill the causative agent of anthrax, targets gyrase. The new binding pockets were discovered when Maxwell’s team solved the X-ray crystal structure of a gyrase bound to an antibiotic called simocycli­none, which is derived from soil bacteria. In particular, simocyclinone can simultaneously dip into the two gyrase grooves, blocking the gyrase’s ability to bind DNA. Although simocyclinone is not powerful enough to develop into a drug, knowing where it binds in gyrase should provide inspiration to scientists who would like to chemically tweak the antibiotic to boost its bactericidal effects, Maxwell says. The binding pockets could also be inspiration for the design of entirely new molecules that might inhibit gyrase.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE