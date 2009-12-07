Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Counting CD4+ T Cells By Chemiluminescence

A potential low-cost microfluidic device could help HIV/AIDS patients monitor their immune systems

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Samuel Sia
A light-free microfluidic device traps CD4+ T cells and detects them via chemiluminescence.
Credit: Courtesy of Samuel Sia
A light-free microfluidic device traps CD4+ T cells and detects them via chemiluminescence.

A low-cost, portable device for measuring the number of CD4+ T-lymphocyte cells in blood could significantly improve the management of HIV/AIDS in patients. CD4 is a receptor on the surface of T cells in the immune system, and a CD4+ T-cell count below 200 cells per μL signals the onset of AIDS. Columbia University’s Samuel K. Sia and coworkers are now reporting a microfluidic device that uses chemiluminescence detection to track CD4+ T cells at the clinically significant 200 cells per μL level (Anal. Chem., DOI: 10.1021/ac902144w). “Chemiluminescence detection works without the need of an external light source, which takes us a step closer to the development of a portable diagnostics device with minimal instrumentation,” Sia says. The researchers isolate CD4+ T cells from whole blood by trapping the cells on microfabricated pillars that are coated with anti-CD4 antibody. To avoid measuring monocytes, which also express CD4, they detect the T cells with anti-CD3 antibodies that are conjugated to horseradish peroxidase. The researchers incubate the cells with the chemiluminescent substrates luminol and hydrogen peroxide and then measure the photocurrent produced as a result of the chemiluminescent reaction.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE