Covance Invests In Food Testing

Contract research organization Covance plans to expand its microbiological food safety testing capabilities with a 30,000-sq-ft laboratory in Battle Creek, Mich. The $14 million lab will employ about 40 people and be affiliated with the new National Center for Food Protection, in Battle Creek, a public-private effort. Kellogg Co. will serve as Covance’s anchor client when the lab opens in the fourth quarter of 2010. The food maker signed a seven-year, $42 million services agreement with Covance and expects to consolidate most of its analytical, microbiological, and stability testing at the new facility.
