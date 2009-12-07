Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Crystallographic Noise Characterizes Enzyme

A new X-ray method teases out minor conformational states of enzymes that are key to catalytic activity

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
December 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Mutating a serine residue (Ser99) in cyclophilin A slows conformational interconversion between the major (red) and minor (orange) structures, as well as catalytic turnover.
Mutating a serine residue (Ser99) in cyclophilin A slows conformational interconversion between the major (red) and minor (orange) structures, as well as catalytic turnover.

A new method to identify and analyze the contributions of minor conformational states of enzymes to catalysis takes advantage of crystallographic data normally discarded as noise, reports a research team led by Dorothee Kern of Brandeis University and Tom Alber of the University of California, Berkeley (Nature 2009, 462, 669). The researchers dug into high-resolution, room-temperature X-ray crystallography data on the human proline isomerase enzyme cyclophilin A to look at electron density below the normal noise threshold and identify secondary peaks indicative of minor conformations. They then mutated a residue far from the enzyme’s active site, switching out a serine for threonine, to sterically stabilize a minor conformational form. NMR studies of the altered enzyme revealed that the mutation shifted the equilibrium between the major and minor conformers to favor the minor form, with a corresponding 300-fold slowing of conformational dynamics and reduction in catalytic turnover. The results directly demonstrate that both chemical interactions and interconversion of conformational states are necessary for catalysis, the researchers say. They add that the approach may prove to be a general strategy to identify and evaluate the roles of hidden, higher energy conformations in other enzymes.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE