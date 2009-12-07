Europe’s Competition Agency

Spain’s Joaquín Almunia will take over as head of the European Union’s antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission, in January 2010. He will succeed Neelie Kroes, a Dutchwoman who, during her five-year term, collected millions of dollars in fines from cartels involving chemicals such as methacrylates, peroxygens, and synthetic rubber. Almunia, an economist, is currently the EU’s commissioner for economic and monetary affairs.
