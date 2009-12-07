Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Higher Ethanol Share Likely For Gasoline

by Cheryl Hogue
December 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Although it won't make a final decision until mid-2010, EPA suggested last week that it will increase the allowable ethanol content in gasoline to 15% from the current 10%. The agency says it is waiting for the results of an Energy Department study on whether gasoline with 15% ethanol, called E15, might damage the engines of cars and trucks. But to achieve the national renewable-fuel standard, ethanol will eventually need to be blended into gasoline at levels higher than 10%, the agency said in a letter to Growth Energy, a biofuels association. The trade group petitioned the agency under the Clean Air Act to boost ethanol content in gasoline. "Moving to E15 provides a much-needed market opportunity for the domestic ethanol industry by adding 7 billion new gallons of market potential," which is needed to draw capital investment for cellulosic ethanol, says Tom Buis, CEO of Growth Energy. Jeremy Martin, a senior scientist at the Union of Concerned Scientists, says a decision on increasing ethanol limits in gasoline should be based on a complete analysis of how it would affect engines, public health, the environment, and consumers.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE