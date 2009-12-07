Incredible Cover

The American Chemical Society's 2008 Form 990 is now available on ACS's website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: click on "About Us," then click on "ACS Financial Information." Go to the heading, "ACS IRS Form 990," (PDF link) and please see also the related "Guide to Schedule J" (PDF link) for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
CONGRATULATIONS to the graphics person who created the cover for C&EN's Oct. 5 issue! I was and still am blown away by the picture, its layout, and, in particular, by the way the ice ax of the climber hits the letter C above the picture. Great job.
Georg Schreckenbach
Winnipeg, Manitoba
