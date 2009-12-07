Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Momentum For Chemical Control

TSCA: Senate panel examines toxic substances act, 13 states call for reform

by Cheryl Hogue
December 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Jackson
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Credit: Newscom

Efforts to update the federal law governing chemical manufacture gained momentum this week as the Senate held a hearing on the issue and a coalition of states called for a rewrite of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA).

At the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee hearing, Sen. Frank R. Lautenberg (D-N.J.) said he would introduce a TSCA reform soon. The House has held hearings on revamping the chemical control law but has no legislation to do so as yet (C&EN, Nov. 23, page 8).

Lautenberg said his bill “will require companies to prove that their products are safe before they end up in a store, in our homes, or in our bodies.” He added, “We already regulate pesticides and pharmaceuticals this way.”

In 2005 and 2008, Lautenberg sponsored legislation to recast TSCA as the Kid-Safe Chemicals Act. But the measure failed in the face of opposition from chemical manufacturers and the Bush Administration.

But this year, things have changed. Now, major segments of the chemical industry, led by the American Chemistry Council, are backing modernization of the 33-year-old TSCA. In addition, the Obama Administration has ranked revising the law among its top environmental priorities.

Lautenberg’s fellow senators on the committee have taken note of these shifts. As the hearing began, many expressed interest in revamping TSCA.

The hearing included testimony from EPA Administrator Lisa P. Jackson about that law. But in their questioning of her, senators paid scant attention to TSCA. All queries from Republicans and some from Democrats focused on e-mails between prominent climate scientists that were stolen and posted on the Internet late last month. The e-mails suggest the scientists worked to wield tighter control over the peer review process of some climate journals and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Jackson maintained that the e-mails do not affect the scientific consensus that climate change is happening and that humans are the cause.

Separate from the hearing, a coalition of 13 states joined the call to reform TSCA. California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington want the law revised in part to promote the development and use of safer products and chemicals.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Senate Passes Chemicals Reform Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senate Passes Bill To Reform U.S. Chemical Control Law

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE