Policy

Network FAQs And Glossary

(as of Dec. 1, 2009)

December 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 49
The ACS Network is open for all to read. Log-in via an ACS ID is required to view profile information, to add content, or to comment. Anyone can sign up for an ACS ID at www.acs.org.

Discussion threads

  • Questions can be asked and answered by community members.
  • Community members can monitor and participate via e-mail and e-mail-enabled mobile devices.
  • Photos, videos, and HTML snippets can be embedded.

Documents

  • Documents can be online (wiki), and/or video, PDF, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other file types.
  • The document owner can decide who may collaborate on a document and whether approval is required before publishing.
  • Versions of documents are saved, and a side-by-side comparison between various versions of wiki documents can be done online.

Collaboration

Members can collaborate with specific users, or for specific purposes, in groups, or they can cast a wider net and interact more broadly with others who share similar interests and challenges in forums.

Forums

  • Spaces created around broad topics for broad participation.

Groups

  • Gatherings for a purpose that is more narrowly defined than that of a forum. Members might be interested in a specific topic, have a specific purpose, or a task to complete.
  • Users may create a group.
  • Groups have a configurable home page that can include discussions, blogs, wikis, documents, versions, etc.
  • The owners of a group can restrict access in three ways and can approve others for membership in the groups that require approval. <ul> <li>Secret group: No one can access or even see that this group exists unless they are a member of the group.
  • Private: User must be a member of the group to see the content. Everyone can see that this group exists in the list of groups.
  • Member: User must be a member of this group to participate. The content is open for others to see without being a member.
  • Open: Anyone can see and participate in content creation.
  • Users can subscribe to e-mail alerts for a group.
  • The owner of a group can change the access.
  • Others inside and outside the ACS Network can be invited to a group.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

My Network

Users can invite other users into “Your network” and, after they accept, see their e-mail addresses.

Profiles and Directory of Members

Users can create a profile that highlights their expertise and experience and promotes their accomplishments. Basic directory information will include name, location, division, and local section membership.

