New Head For SOCMA

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, a trade association representing specialty chemical makers, has named Lawrence D. Sloan as president and CEO, effective on Feb. 10, 2010. He will succeed Joseph Acker, who is retiring from SOCMA at the end of December after 16 years of service. Sloan comes from the Adhesive & Sealant Council, where he has been president for the past five years. He previously worked for Air Products & Chemicals, Nalco, and the Consumer Specialty Products Association.
