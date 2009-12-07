Nomenclature Lesson

The American Chemical Society's 2008 Form 990 is now available on ACS's website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: click on "About Us," then click on "ACS Financial Information." Go to the heading, "ACS IRS Form 990," (PDF link) and please see also the related "Guide to Schedule J" (PDF link) for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
THE ARTICLE ON N2•3– ends with the question as to how the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) will name this radical (C&EN, July 27, page 13). The answer can be found in the "2005 IUPAC Nomenclature of Inorganic Chemistry," or in "Names for Inorganic Radicals" (IUPAC Recommendations 2000), although, indeed, in both references this radical is not listed.
The philosophy is not to name every compound in existence or to be discovered, but to provide a few rules that enable one to name—one hopes—all these compounds. This requires only a small amount of work: analogous to the systematic name of dioxide(•1–) for O2 •–, also known by its unsystematic, but venerable, name of superoxide, N2•3– is named dinitride(•3–). The use of the prefix "di" and the suffix "ide" is clear: The dot indicates that we are dealing with a radical, and the charge is indicated. "Supernitride" is definitely out. A fancier name can be derived from hydrazine (diazane) by amputation of 3H+ and one H: diazantriidyl. That did not hurt, did it?
Willem H. Koppenol
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter