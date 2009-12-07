PPG And Lignol Cooperate On Lignin

British Columbia-based Lignol Energy will collaborate with PPG Industries to develop uses for high-purity lignin and lignin derivatives in industrial coatings. Chuck Kahle, PPG’s chief technology officer, says the companies aim to replace petrochemical materials with lignin-based ones and perhaps introduce new chemical functionality to coating formulations. Lignol plans to make high-purity lignin as a coproduct during cellulosic ethanol production.
