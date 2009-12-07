Pfizer Inks Gaucher’s Deal With Protalix

Pfizer and Israel’s Protalix Biotherapeutics will develop and commercialize taliglucerase alfa, a form of the enzyme glucocerebrosidase that Protalix produces in genetically engineered carrot cells. The enzyme is deficient in people with Gaucher’s disease, a rare inherited condition related to the breakdown of fat molecules in the body. In return for $60 million up front and up to $55 million in potential milestone payments, Pfizer will get worldwide commercial rights, except in Israel, to the enzyme-replacement therapy. Protalix has completed Phase III trials of the therapy, which has orphan-drug and fast-track status with FDA.
