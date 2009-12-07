Process R&D Institute Opens New Laboratory

The Institute of Process Research & Development at the University of Leeds, in England, has opened a $6.6 million lab. To help fulfill the institute’s goal of linking university research and industrial needs, the lab will support process and technology development for pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. The facility also will be used to train postgraduate students in chemical processing and small-scale custom manufacturing. The European Regional Development Fund and Yorkshire Forward contributed funding.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter