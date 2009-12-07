SABIC, Linde Launch α‑olefins Technology

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. and Linde have started up a linear α-olefin (LAO) plant in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, that uses technology jointly developed by the two firms. The plant has capacity for 150,000 metric tons per year of LAOs ranging from butene to tetradecene. Markus Raab, managing director of Linde’s engineering division, calls the new LAO process, dubbed α-Sablin, the “only commercially proven LAO technology that is available for licensing to third parties.”
