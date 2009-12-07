Socioeconomic Status And Cavities

The American Chemical Society's 2008 Form 990 is now available on ACS's website. To access the information, go to www.acs.org and follow these instructions: click on "About Us," then click on "ACS Financial Information." Go to the heading, "ACS IRS Form 990," (PDF link) and please see also the related "Guide to Schedule J" (PDF link) for explanatory information regarding ACS Executive Compensation. If you have any access problems, contact webmaster@acs.org.
A STATISTICAL FACTOR not mentioned in the review of "The Fluoride Wars: How a Modest Public Health Measure Became America's Longest-Running Political Melodrama" is that of the confounding variable of the effect of socioeconomic status on dental health (C&EN, Sept. 7, page 72). Some of the communities experiencing good results after fluoridating their water supply may simply be well-off, with generally better dental care for their children.
A study of various neighborhoods of a city without fluoridation, such as Portland, Ore., compared with the neighborhoods of another large city with fluoridation might help us understand the effect of fluoridation of the water supply on the incidence of dental caries.
Joe Shields
Portland, Ore.
