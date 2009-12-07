Tetra Pak Will Buy Green Polyethylene

Tetra Pak, a Swiss maker of cartons for milk, juice, and other beverages, will buy 5,000 metric tons per year of “green” polyethylene from Brazil’s Braskem in a pilot program that begins in 2011. Braskem will start producing green polyethylene—made with ethylene derived from ethanol instead of naphtha—on a commercial scale late in 2010. Tetra Pak will use the polyethylene in carton closures. The purchases from Braskem will represent 5% of Tetra Pak’s high-density polyethylene demand.
