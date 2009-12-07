Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Unexpected Carbene Behavior

Chemists discover an N-heterocyclic carbene that reacts with a phosphaalkene—but leaves the carbene carbon sitting idle

by Bethany Halford
December 7, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

With only six valence elections, the carbene carbon at the 2-position of N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs) typically sees the most action, binding with metals and coupling with electrophiles. So researchers at the University of British Columbia were surprised to discover the NHC 1,3-dimesitylimidazol-2-ylidene reacts with a phosphaalkene exclusively at the 4-position, leaving the carbene carbon sitting idle (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200905401). This abnormal behavior is extremely rare between NHCs and p-block atoms, particularly when the carbene carbon isn’t bound to a metal or protecting group. The product, a 4-phosphino-2-carbene, is the first reported NHC bearing a phosphine at the 4-position, according to Derek P. Gates, Joshua I. Bates, and Pierre Kennepohl, who did the research. Furthermore, calculations reveal that the carbene lone pair of electrons and the phosphorus lone pair of electrons are close in energy, suggesting it might be possible to tune the donor properties of the bifunctional ligand. “This work opens the door to abnormal reactions of NHCs with other unsaturated molecules and to the development of novel bifunctional ligands for use in catalysis,” the researchers say.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boron’s Ambidextrous Ways
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lewis Pair Gets A Handle Just SO On Sulfur Monoxide
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Unprecedented Carbene Ligands

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE