Alivisatos to Direct LBNL

Paul Alivisatos was recently appointed interim director of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. A leader in nanotechnology research, he replaces former lab director Steven Chu, who is now President Obama's energy secretary. Before being appointed interim director, Alivisatos was the deputy lab director and chief research officer at LBNL. He has been at the lab since 2001 and led its Helios solar research initiative, which examines artificial photosynthesis and photovoltaic technology using nano-inspired devices. Additionally, he has been a University of California, Berkeley, professor since 1988, and is currently the Larry & Diane Bock Professor of Nanotechnology and teaches in the departments of materials science and chemistry. He is the founding editor of the ACS journal Nano Letters and is a member of the National Academy of Sciences.
