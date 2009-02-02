Advertisement

8705cover1_opencxd_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 2, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 5

Thanks to innovations in materials science and engineering, NASCAR drivers can crash at 200 mph and walk away from the wreckage

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 5
Materials

Materials For The Modern Gladiator

Thanks to innovations in materials science and engineering, NASCAR drivers can crash at 200 mph and walk away from the wreckage

Authenticating Food

Researchers are developing peptide nucleic acids as a way to detect DNA in food

Leather From Another Era

In the Hazaribagh district of Dhaka, Bangladesh, archaic tanneries put workers and the environment at risk

  • Physical Chemistry

    Digital Briefs

    New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

  • Business

    The Language Of Hard Times

    No matter how chemical companies say it, it's all about the Benjamins

  • Policy

    New Leader Takes Over At NIEHS

    Toxicologist Linda Birnbaum charts course for NIH institute

Science Concentrates

image name
Materials

Nanocube-Nanotube Biosensors

Hybrid structure leads to sensitive detectors with wide linear response

Business & Policy Concentrates

