Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

AstraZeneca, Sepracor Slash Head Count

by Lisa M. Jarvis
February 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Pharma companies continue to cut back amid tougher times. AstraZeneca is making yet another round of cuts as it continues to overhaul its global supply chain and sales and marketing organization. By 2013, the company will slash 7,400 jobs, adding to the 7,600 positions eliminated in its 2007 restructuring program. With this latest move, AstraZeneca now expects to save $2.5 billion, up from the $1.4 billion in savings from the 2007 program. The news came as the British pharma firm reported flat fourth-quarter sales of $8.2 billion. Separately, Sepracor says it is trying to make itself "more nimble and efficient" to deal with the more competitive operating environment. The specialty drug company will cut 20% of its workforce, or about 530 positions, to reduce spending by $210 million between the fourth quarter of 2008 and the end of this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Wacker and Clariant to cut jobs
Teva Targets Big Cuts In Staffing
Japan’s Takeda Sheds Jobs In U.S., Europe

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE