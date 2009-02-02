Battelle Creates Smart Coating

Scientists at Battelle, an Ohio-based research institution, have developed a coating that can reveal rust before it becomes visible to the naked eye. Applied between a primer and topcoat, the nanomaterial-based coating fluoresces under a scanning device to reveal early evidence of corrosion. Quick repairs could save industry and government millions of dollars annually, Battelle says.
