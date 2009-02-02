Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Chemical Clues To The Stradivarius Sound

Analyses reveal identities of wood protectors in instruments

by Bethany Halford
February 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Terry Boman
A violin made by Cremonese master Guarneri.
Credit: Terry Boman
A violin made by Cremonese master Guarneri.

Scientists have long puzzled over why violins and cellos made by the 18th-century masters Antonio Stradivari and Joseph Guarneri del Gesù of Cremona, Italy, sound so superior to other instruments. Ideas abound: It's the wood; it's the varnish; it's the glue. Joseph Nagyvary, a biochemistry professor emeritus at Texas A&M University and violin maker, has argued for decades that chemical treatments used to protect the wood from worms and fungus are the true source of the famed Cremonese sound. Now, Nagyvary and Texas A&M colleagues Renald N. Guillemette and Clifford H. Spiegelman have new evidence to support that argument (PLoS One, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0004245). The researchers used electron imaging, X-ray methods, and other techniques to examine samples from four instruments made by Stradivari and Guarneri, as well as instruments made during the same period in other parts of Europe. The Cremonese instruments "showed the unmistakable signs of chemical treatments in the form of chemicals which are not present in natural woods," the authors report. The chemicals identified include borax, BaSO4, CaF2, and ZrSiO4. Untreated, natural wood might not be the right material for violin makers hoping to duplicate the Cremona sound, the authors suggest.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Stradivari meets science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Could proteins found in dinosaur fossils come from microbes?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prehistoric Pigments Found In Fossilized Feathers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE