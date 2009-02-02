Chemists Among Academies' Honorees

Four ACS members are among the 18 people being honored by the National Academy of Sciences for their contributions to the scientific enterprise in areas such as chemistry, biology, and public service. Three of the members receiving the 2009 Scientific Achievement Awards are Cornelia I. Bargmann, a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and professor at Rockefeller University; Joanna S. Fowler, a senior chemist in the department of medicine at Brookhaven National Laboratory; and John D. Roberts, an emeritus chemistry professor at Caltech. NAS will also honor ACS member Neal F. Lane, a professor and senior fellow of the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy at Rice University, with the Public Welfare Medal. Lane served as assistant to the president for science and technology and director of the Office of Science & Technology Policy from 1998 to 2001, and as director of NSF from 1993 to 1998. All awardees will be honored at a ceremony in April.
