... As Clariant Plans Cuts Of Its Own

Tough economic conditions are also forcing Clariant to cut 1,000 jobs and eliminate a dividend payment for 2008. The job reduction follows cuts of 2,200 jobs begun in 2006 and concluded last year. In a preliminary report on its 2008 results, Clariant also revealed that it took a charge of approximately $160 million to prepare for further restructuring measures in 2009, particularly in its leather- and textile-chemicals businesses.
