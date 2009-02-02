DuPont Posts $249 Million Loss

Declines in construction, auto sales, and consumer spending led to a drop in earnings for DuPont in the fourth quarter of 2008. The net loss of $249 million versus income of $522 million last year does not include a $535 million charge before taxes for job cuts and other restructuring costs. The firm also said it would eliminate an additional 4,000 contractor positions, on top of 2,500 employees and 4,000 contractors cut in December.
