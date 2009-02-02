Equipolymers To Divest In Italy

Equipolymers, the joint venture between Dow Chemical and Petrochemical Industries Co. of Kuwait plans to divest its polyethylene terephthalate resins and purified terephthalic acid operations in Ottana, Italy, because of disappointing financial results. The partners have formed a task force to explore divestiture options, says Graham Fox, president and CEO of Equipolymers. The sale will leave the venture with only two PET plants in Schkopau, Germany.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter