Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Fine Chemicals Show Fortitude

Pharmaceutical chemical manufacturers at Informex are proceeding with investments

by Rick Mullin
February 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rick Mullin/C&EN
Credit: Rick Mullin/C&EN

THE FINE AND CUSTOM chemicals industry arrived at the annual Informex trade show in San Francisco late last month undaunted by the worldwide economic crisis. In a week when the world's largest drug company, Pfizer, announced a $68 billion bid to buy Wyeth (see page 7), many of the suppliers to the pharmaceutical industry indicated they, too, were ready to proceed with investments in capacity and, in at least one case, an acquisition.

Several exhibitors are moving forward with investments on new biologics ventures, including SAFC, which will spend $12 million on an expansion at its recently opened Carlsbad, Calif., biologics facility. The firm is currently investing $50 million on expanding operations, according to Gilles Cottier, president of SAFC, which is the fine chemicals division of Sigma Aldrich.

Novasep has invested $55 million over the past year in new highly potent active ingredients production at its plant in Le Mans, France, and at a new biologics manufacturing facility in Pompey, France. The company is pushing ahead with plans to apply its continuous-chromatography technology to processing monoclonal antibodies and other biologics.

Jean Blehaut, director of marketing and business development for Novasep, said that business remains secure with customers whose compounds are moving into the clinic. "There are products that have to advance," he said, "economic crisis or not."

Helsinn, the privately held Biasca, Switzerland-based contract manufacturer, announced its acquisition of Sapphire Therapeutics, in Bridgewater, N.J. The acquisition will give Helsinn access to three products in clinical trials. More important, according to Waldo Mossi, head of business development, the deal will give Helsinn a U.S.-based marketing and research organization, a longtime goal of the company. "Now is the time to buy," he said. "You will get a better deal now if you have liquidity."

Overall, the fine chemicals industry remains cautiously optimistic this year, according to Joseph Acker, president of the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association, the former sponsor of Informex. Acker said at a press briefing that a recent survey of SOCMA members indicates that 37% think the current state of the market for fine chemicals remains very good or excellent, compared with 54% last year. The same survey showed that 27% saw a net decrease in sales in 2008, a trend that started in 2007, when that figure rose from 13% to 18%.

The organizer, CMP Information, reported attendance at approximately 3,700 people on the first day. Last year's total attendance was 4,000 people.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mood is bright at new drug ingredients show
Optimism Reigns At Chemspec
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma Chemical Rebound Is Apparent At CPhI Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE